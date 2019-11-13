Green Rail Seminar kicks off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: The National Green Rail Seminar, a three-day professional training programme for railway officers organised by the South Central Railway (SCR) began here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Manju Gupta, Additional Member/ Electrical, Railway Board, New Delhi, said Indian Railways is taking several initiatives towards implementation of environment friendly policies on its entire network.

“As part of this, around 60 per cent route km of track has been electrified and further a target has been set to complete 100 per cent electrification by 2023. Around 800 railway stations across the country have been provided with airport standard lighting,” she said.

BB Singh, Additional General Manager, SCR, said the zone is taking several measures to utilise renewable energy sources to protect the environment. “We have been taking steps towards improvement of greenery, rejuvenation of old wells and water bodies,” he added. Indian Railways is also planting one crore saplings every year to improve the green cover and so far around 15,000 sq km of land has been given green coverage, according to a press release.

