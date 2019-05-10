Green shades bring respite to commuters in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Mancherial: In order to bring respite to commuters, authorities of Kyanthanpalli municipality installed green shades at either sides of railway crossing and won accolades from citizens.

The officials of the civic body came forward and put up a 150-metre long green shade on either sides of the busy Kyathanpalli railway crossing for the convenience of motorists.

This simple yet novel move that cost Rs 8,500, is offering great relief to the commuters who are forced to wait at the railway crossing under the scorching sun letting the train to pass.

Mancherial district is reeling under scorching heat wave conditions from the past few weeks. People are hesitating to venture outside for their day-to-day needs. Imagine the plight of motorists who wait for longer hours at certain railway crossings and junctions, bearing the simmering heat.

The newly created Kyathanpalli municipality is setting an example to its counterparts by launching out of the box initiatives to serve the citizens better. It achieved 100 per cent compliance in property tax collection, raised 50,000 saplings and arranged drinking water kiosks.

Besides, it is preparing compost fertilizers using various wastes generated by the town.

“We are trying to render the best services to citizens. Accordingly, a slew of initiatives were taken up. For instance, the concept of erecting green shades was conceived. It is being emulated by 17 municipalities across the State. Similarly, supplying drinking water through kiosks is copied by other civic bodies,” G Venkata Narayana, the commissioner of Kyathanpalli municipal council told Telangana Today.

The head of administration of the civic body stated that they were planning to carry out desiltation of strong water drains, to address long-pending pig, and stray dog menaces, to ensure better street lighting, beautification of important junctions and to provide drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

He added that members of self-help groups and staffers of the office would be involved in planting 50,000 saplings in the ensuing edition of Telanganaku Haritha Haram.