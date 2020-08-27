Green shoots for real estate sector in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Indicating that the Hyderabad real estate scenario was waking up after the lull brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up for a major auction of plots at Kokapet.

To this effect, efforts are on to develop the infrastructure, including roads and drainage system in the Kokapet layout. Unlike the HMDA’s regular auctions, the one at Kokapet is going to be different as the plots would be developed in acres and not in yards.

HMDA owns 513 acres at the Kokapet layout and plans are being made to develop the plots in two to 12 acre sizes. The identified area is close to Gandipet and about 400 metres away from the Outer Ring Road. More importantly, it is in close proximity with the Financial District where many high-rise structures have come up. Apart from generating good revenue to the HMDA, the proposed auction is expected to help in leveraging the good image of Hyderabad’s real estate scenario, an HMDA official said.

Stating that efforts were already on to develop required infrastructure like roads, drainage system in the layout, the official said tenders had also been floated to execute the works. Emphasis would be on traffic analysis and measures to ease traffic congestion. There were also plans to develop infrastructure covering 70 to 100 acres and apart from this area, about 250 acres would be left in the area. The idea was to develop social infrastructure with provision of schools, hospitals, restaurants etc, officials said.

Last year, HMDA conducted the e-auction of 67 plots at Uppal Bhagayath and a whopping Rs 677 crore was quoted by the bidders for an upset price of Rs 28,000 per square yard. The average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard while the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard. Of the Rs 677 crore, almost all the bid amount has been received by HMDA.

