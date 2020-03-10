Green signal for cryptocurrency

Published: 12:00 am 8:39 pm

The Supreme Court’s recent order removing the ban on cryptocurrency is expected to open floodgates for trading in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. This is largely seen as a major victory for the digital asset industry and also for India’s fast-growing fintech sector. However, there are concerns over consumer protection and money laundering in the absence of a proper regulatory mechanism. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India’s 2018 order imposing a ban on trading in virtual currencies was aimed at “ring-fencing” the country’s financial system from the private virtual currencies, deemed illegal by the government. The apex court has now quashed this order, paving the way for embracing cryptocurrency in India, which has the potential of becoming one of the largest crypto markets. Now, the bigger challenge is to put in place a measured and progressive regulation that will allow India, a leading software exporter and market for fintech, to benefit from rapid innovation in blockchain technology and digital assets. Already, several States, especially those with a strong IT sector and startup footprints, have been actively trying to build blockchain ecosystems. The responsibility for regulating digital commodities like Bitcoin should eventually go into the hands of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the commodities and securities markets regulator. The Central government, RBI and Sebi must work in tandem to create a favourable and sustainable environment for promoting crypto industry and accelerating innovation while also protecting the interests of consumers.

Cryptocurrency is controlled by a decentralised network of users and is not directly subject to the regulations of the central banking authorities or national governments. Though there are hundreds of cryptocurrencies in active use today, Bitcoin is by far the most popular and widely used – the closest cryptocurrency equivalent to state-minted currencies. There have been concerns over the safety of investors’ money as several incidents have been reported where accounts of investors were hacked and their entire wealth was stolen. Virtual currency transactions are untraceable, which further raises the question of misusing the platform for facilitating crimes such as drug trafficking, prostitution, terrorism, money laundering, tax evasion, and other illegal and subversive activity. The security risks around Bitcoin are the currency’s single greatest drawback. It is here that the country’s regulatory systems come to play a decisive role in ensuring that the emerging technologies are fully harnessed to the benefit of the consumers without compromising on their interests. At present, India’s digital currency ecosystem is unregulated and investors don’t have a grievance redressal authority to approach during distress. This has resulted in a spate of frauds. The most prominent scam involving digital currencies surfaced in 2017 after investors complained against cryptocurrency firm GainBitcoin for duping hundreds of investors.

