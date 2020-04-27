Green technology: Expert calls for robust IP law regime

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Intellectual Property Research and Advocacy (CIPRA) of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad organised a series of events on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day 2020, on Sunday.

CIPRA engaged students in a series of activities, including a webinar, an essay writing competition, poster making and digital art competitions, and an IP quiz. The events were themed around ‘Innovation and IP: Innovate for a Green Future’.

Speaker for the webinar Dr Irene Calboli, Professor at Texas A&M University School of Law, spoke about the current development on patents for green technology while providing a statistical and technical background into green energy trends in the past two decades.

While sharing her insights on the interface of compulsory licencing, Dr Irene elaborated on the need for all countries to have a strong and robust intellectual property law regime to deal with the developments in green technology and touched upon the aspects, the funding source for incentivising green technology, among other things. The webinar was attended by students, faculty members of Symbiosis Law School and external participants from all over the country, a press release said.

