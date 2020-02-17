Green tribute to TRS supremo in Khammam

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Khammam: Officials and public representatives celebrated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 66th birthday on Monday by planting saplings across erstwhile Khammam.

MLAs, TRS leaders and cadres enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive, while officials and staff planted saplings at their offices. Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao and ITC staff planted nearly 2,500 saplings at Banjar village in Burgampahad mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Khammam ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Kothagudem ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, Khammam Agriculture Market Committee chairman M Venkata Ramana, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and L Ramulu Naik, among others, planted saplings to mark the occasion.

At Yellandu, Kothagudem District Library chairman D Rajender cut a 66-kg cake, signifying the Chief Minister’s 66th birthday. TNGOs Union leaders in Khammam — P Raja Rao and G Balakrishna – too cut a cake and planted saplings.

At Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple, Bhadrachalam, special prayers were offered. Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal and senior officials planted saplings at Police Parade Grounds in Khammam. Iqubal advised police personnel to plant saplings and protect them.

At a plantation programme organised under the aegis of Telugu daily Namasthe Telangana’s Khamamm unit at Karepally, Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, TRS leader T Madhu, the newspaper’s correspondent Ponugoti Ravinder and others planted saplings.

