Greenery on ORR inspected

Hyderabad: Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Priyanka Varghese made a surprise visit to ORR (Outer Ring Road) and inspected greenery works that were taken up as part of Haritha Haram programme here on Monday.

During her tour from Kandlakoya Junction in Medchal to Pedda Amberpet on Vijayawada National Highway, Varghese inspected the growth of the saplings. She directed officials to take necessary measures to conserve the saplings and also to plant more saplings at main junctions, service roads along the ORR.

Varghese said that a few private companies along Vijayawada National Highway on ORR adopted saplings which yielded good results. She asked private companies to coordinate with the government in increasing the greenery.

She wanted private companies to voluntarily come forward and provide water facilities and tree guards for the saplings. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon inspect greenery on ORR, she said.

She instructed officials to replace withered saplings with tall ones and directed them to sideline the contractors who were showing carelessness on monitoring the works. Officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority accompanied the OSD during the inspection.