Greenland temperatures soar to new heights

Greenland could be ice-free in the future, if global greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced substantially. A climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), Steffen Olsen shared a photo about the warm weather in Greenland that has sparked debate on global warming. Olsen was on a routine trip in north-west Greenland on June 13 to get the oceanographic and weather monitoring tools placed by his colleague at the weather station in the Inglefield Fjord area when he took the photo.

It shows sled dogs wading through water on an expedition. The picture has since gone viral on the internet with people saying that it shows the impact of global warming. William Colgan, a senior researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told BBC, “It’s very unusual to have this much melt so early in the season.” Greenland’s ice melting season normally runs from June to August, but the Danish Meteorological Institute said this year’s melting started on April 30, the second-earliest time on record going back to 1980.