Greet with books, not bouquets: Medak Collector

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Medak: Medak Collector K Dharma Reddy called upon the officials, public representatives and general public those who were planning to meet him on the New Year day to extend greetings, to come with dictionaries and blankets instead of flower bouquets.

The Collector further said that he would present the dictionaries and blankets to the students of government-run residential educational institutions. He observed that the dictionaries would help the poor students to learn English and blankets would help them to protect themselves from the winter chill.

