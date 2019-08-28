Greyhounds trains IPS probationers

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The elite Greyhounds unit, specialised in anti-insurgency operations and known in particular for its daring operations to quell the Maoist threat, has come in as a boon for IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

They do not have to look anymore to hone their skills in jungle warfare. IPS probationers undergo two years of rigorous training at the academy. One of the most crucial training modules is the one in jungle war, which is now being imparted by the Greyhounds wing, which was raised in 1989 by the late IPS officer, KS Vyas, who incidentally lost his life to a Maoist assassination conspiracy.

During the week-long training, Greyhounds officials cover a series of aspects on how to move in forests infested with Maoists and their sympathisers. The probationers also learn more about rapid firing and how to conduct combing operations apart from dealing with the situation when anyone opens fire in the forest.

Apart from taking part in various activities at the Greyhounds centre here, the probationers must spend three nights in a forest without any ration or proper shelter. “This is one of the toughest training aspects for the probationers who really complete it with ease,” an NPA official said.

The Greyhounds personnel also conduct drills explaining jungle warfare in detail to the probationers. Key issues, including precautionary measures to be taken during a combing operation and checking for landmines, are also covered, the official said.

Presenting a report about the academy’s activities at the recently conducted passing-out parade of the 103 IPS probationers of 70 Batch (Regular Recruits), academy Director Abhay said the trainee officers underwent jungle survival and operation modules with the Greyhounds in addition to other training modules.

Another real life situation training that IPS probationers at the NPA get is during Ganesh immersion. During the centralised immersion procession from Balapur to Hussainsagar every year, the City Police deploy IPS probationers at various locations to help them get a first-hand experience of crowd management.

