Griffith College: Largest in Ireland

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:42 am 2:26 pm

09, which was founded in 1974, with campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Griffith College’s main campus is based at Wellington Road. Close to the heart of Cork City, and a short walk from the main train station and shopping thoroughfares, this large five acre campus is ideally located for full and part-time students. Griffith College’s main Dublin campus is situated on seven acres within a mile of St. Stephen’s Green on Dublin’s South Circular Road. Stretching over 7 acres and offering a wide range of amenities, the original campus buildings date back to 1813 and have played a role in both national and local history over the past two centuries. Located on O’Connell Avenue in the heart of the city, Griffith College’s Limerick campus is a fine red-brick Georgian premises.

Griffith College has a student population of around 7,000 with 1,400 overseas students from over 77 countries. The college offers undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, international and short courses in various disciplines. It also offers internationally recognized postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes, complemented by a wide range of professional, short term, and corporate training educational solutions. The college is a designated educational institute of Quality & Qualifications Ireland (QQI).

The core faculties and schools of Griffith College include the Faculty of Business, Faculty of Journalism and Media Communications, Faculty of Computing, Griffith Institute of Language, Faculty of Counselling and Psychotherapy, Faculty of Design, Graduate Business School, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Professional Accountancy, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Music & Multimedia, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Faculty of Professional Law, Faculty of Teaching and Learning, Faculty of Lifelong Learning and The Leinster School of Music & Drama.

The college has highly learned professors in its pool of faculty. Also, distinguished scholars and experienced professionals from relevant industry visit the campuses as mentors. Scientific and analytical approaches are implemented in teaching methodology. Besides theory, a greater emphasis is given on practical training. Skill enhancement initiatives are undertaken at the college to instill aptitude for evolving technologies among students. Griffith College gives importance to learning beyond classrooms. Cross-disciplinary group discussions are held to support comprehensive learning. All the campuses of Griffith College boast hi-tech infrastructure for offering qualitative education. There are libraries, laboratories, radio studios, TV studios, computer labs and conference centers at the college. The college offers accommodation facilities for students.

The college enjoys national and a growing international reputation for student success. It has gained an enviable, award winning reputation for providing students with first class lectures and excellent study material. Griffith College’s International team is committed to ensuring a high quality academic, cultural and social experience for its entire international student body. International students have contributed greatly to the success of the College, both academically and through sporting and cultural achievements. Former students have gone on to enjoy distinguished careers in Ireland and internationally, in fields as diverse as accountancy, business, computing, design, law, media, music and drama.

Griffith College in Ireland offers students a “Creative Week” every year. Here, students from creative disciplines like interior design, interior architecture, digital media, fashion design and other such streams are able to showcase their talent. The college has partnerships with many international universities in Italy, Germany, Norway, India, Brazil, Korea, China, Spain, USA, Bosnia, Mexico and Herzegovia. It participates in the Erasmus/Socrates mobility programmes. Ireland has seven Universities that are funded publicly with 14 technological institutes. There are a large number of private independent colleges that are doing quite well and The Griffith College in Dublin is one of them.

Not only is the teaching excellent and affordable, but Griffith College also offers the opportunity for an unforgettable student experience in the heart of Dublin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .