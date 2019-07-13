Grilled, sealed and delivered

By | Published: 12:38 am 8:59 pm

Grills and eco-friendly are two concepts not necessarily related to each other, but in Phanindra Sai, the founder of Eco Grills’s case, they do. Working in the pharmaceutical industry, Phanindra observed a spike in the quantity of creams, soaps and other products which were high in activated charcoal.

The spark of curiosity led him to research on the activated charcoal as a possible ingredient towards his goal of environment conservation. “I was planning to open a manufacturing plant for pharmaceuticals. During my research, I found that a lot of these skin-brightening creams being imported to India had a high charcoal content. It got me thinking of a way to introduce it in day-to-day life of people,” says Phanindra.

In his research, he found that eco-grills utilised charcoal, the hitch was – trees being cut down to make the grills abroad. “It defeated the purpose of green energy. Charcoal when burnt produces less smoke than firewood and is popular in European countries. The ash is biodegradable and can be used for gardening purposes,” explains Phanindra Sai, a keen proponent of ‘Make in India’.

Just selling charcoal wouldn’t attract many, so he teamed grills made in India with his charcoal brisquettes and began to tour expos to popularise it. A lot of their charcoal ash is also bought by golf courses who use it for gardening. The packaging they use is also food grade and without sulphur usage.

Today, his company has a manufacturing facility in Cherlapally where they extract charcoal from coconut shells sourced from neighbouring States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “First, the shells are burnt which takes around 2 to 3 days. It is sun-dried and then turned into brisquettes which are sold by the kilo. The first grade of charcoal that you get from burning these coconut shells is high quality used in creams, soaps and other cosmetics. The leftover charcoal is sourced by us and converted for burning in the grills,” says Phanindra.

While a major number of clients are abroad, Phanindra and his team also deliver brisquettes in areas of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and offer courier services across the country. Grills might be associated with meat, but, he says that even vegetarians can use them to make grilled foods which are also healthy and less oily. “You save the environment and your health,” says Phanindra.

