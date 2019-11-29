Gripping twists define ‘Arjun Suravaram’

By | Published: 10:44 pm

It is all about the dream of a young man to become a journalist with a stern sense of presentation pertaining to prevailing crime trends in society. In these times of crime invading every aspect of life, ‘Arjun Suravaram’ as a film is a strong reminder of how careful one must be. The film enunciates that even a journalist is not an exception.

An engineering graduate, Arjun Lenin Suravaram (Nikhil Siddharath) nurtures a fascination to become a journalist for BBC. His father (Nagineedu) who is a senior journalist tries to dissuade his son from the aspiration. But, Arjun joins a local channel without a hint to his father. At the threshold of cherishing his long nurtured dream, Arjun gets caught by police on the charge of forgery for seeking loan with the help of fake documents. Out on bail, the protagonist dwells into the matter and is shocked by the fake certificates racket and the operation of a mafia in this.

The script meanders through many plots and subplots keeping the audience engaged till the climax where Arjun finally deals with the mafia to vindicate himself.

Episodes in the beginning are consumed to narrate the characters and rake up the interest towards the rest of the film. After the formal introductions, the film gears up to an engaging screenplay.

The first half revolves mostly around the travails of the young journalist with Vennela Kishore and Satya adding comic relief. When the protagonist is confined based on false charge, the film takes audience through a chain of twists. The second half offers a bit dragged screenplay.

The spirited continuity of clubbing incidents with moderate love episodes here and there make the audience feel that the film is being dragged.

Nikhil makes use of a dynamic role to prove his mettle. ‘Arjun Suravaram’ is a sheer exhibition of Nikhil’s attacking ability. Photography and music do not play as much magic as desired to such gripping dramas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.