GRMB seeks DPRs from AP, Telangana by June 10

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The chairman of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) J Chandrashekhar Iyer on Friday directed both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of all the projects they have taken up on River Godavari by June 10. The Board sought the reports of nine projects taken up by Telangana including enhancement of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as alleged by the AP government.

The Board also wanted the sibling States to submit agenda points for the forthcoming Apex Council meeting to be chaired by Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in which the Chief Ministers of the two States will also participate.

Addressing the media after the ninth GRMB meeting here, the Board chairman said both the States have agreed to submit the DPRs of new projects for technical appraisal by the GRMB, for further clearance by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and approval by the council as stipulated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014. “However, they said that they have to take the approval of their respective State governments,” he said.

He said that AP submitted one or two DPRs earlier and they have to submit the remaining. Telangana has to submit nine, he added. However, he refused to comment on the veracity of AP’s claim that Telangana had taken up nine new projects without approvals, stating that he could only comment after Telangana submits DPRs of all new projects.

On the issue of installation of Telemetry stations, a committee would be constituted under member GRMB for identification of suitable sites and instruments at all inter State border points for installation of the equipment in Godavari basin. The committee would have members drawn from the States of AP and Telangana, CWC Hyderabad and CWPRS, Pune.

He said that both the States also agreed to resolve pending issues on modernisation of Peddavagu irrigation project at Gummadavalli village in Kothagudem district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .