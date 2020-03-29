Groceries being delivered at doorstep in parts of Mancherial district

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Mancherial/Adilabad: District authorities are taking a slew of measures to meet the demand of essential commodities following the lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus. As part of this, home delivery service of groceries began in Mancherial, Naspur, Bellampalli, Chennur and Mandamarri municipalities on Sunday.

Several Kirana stores identified in different parts of these towns would deliver groceries to the address once costumers place orders on WhatsApp or mobile phone. Their phone numbers were publicised in social media platforms. Buyers could pay the bills using various payment applications such as Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, etc. The customers are being charged nominal charges for availing this service.

“Citizens are requested not to come outside for purchasing groceries considering the probability of getting infected by the acute respiratory disease. The groceries will be delivered to home. Customers are urged to extend their cooperation,” Mancherial Municipal Commissioner G Swarupa Rani, said, pleading the public to stay home to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities of Adilabad district started a Tele-medicine desk for taking suggestions and advices with regard to medical services. Doctors will provide tips over the phone through the desk. Public is requested to call to 08732-231850 for availing the service. Similarly, they arranged auto-rickshaws for delivering the groceries.

