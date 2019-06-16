Grofers to expand Hyderabad operations

By | Published: 12:05 am 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Online grocery retailer, Grofers, is looking to expand its presence in Hyderabad both in terms of its member/user base as well as its warehousing infrastructure to improve its supply chain. Hyderabad is the fastest growing city in Grofers’ southern markets.

The company which had a warehouse in Patancheru spread over 50,000 sq ft, is adding a new warehouse spread over 2,00,000 sq ft at Kompally, taking the overall warehouse area to 2,50,000 sq ft in the city. The new warehousing facility is expected to be operational next month.

Visalakshi Kannan, senior vice-president, City Business, Grofers, told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad forms a critical part of our business. We are operating in 13 cities, including Hyderabad. We now plan to grow deeper into these markets in the coming future by investing more. We are deeply focused on urban middle class and lower middle class in these cities. Average order size in Hyderabad has been higher than several other cities in India. We understand the demographies of the city and had been catering to the market accordingly.”

She added, “We have strong focus on ramping up our operations in southern India with markets including Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. South currently contributes to 25 per cent of the total national user base. We plan to add seven more warehouses by December 2019 with new ones to be built in the three southern markets. The expansion would cost about Rs 80 crore for the first phase and Rs 200 crore for the second phase. In the near future, with our focus on the Southern markets, we are planning to triple our warehouse capacity as the number of orders will definitely be increasing.”

India market

India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, projected to become the third largest by 2025. The food and grocery market is one of the largest commerce categories in India, and is estimated to reach $869 billion in sales in 2023, a 70 per cent increase from its 2018 forecast.

Grofers is aiming to grow rapidly in India where increased smartphone penetration, launch of 4G networks, and increasing consumer wealth are combining to accelerate e-commerce adoption. India is projected to add 416 million urban city dwellers by 2050, which will boost online demand for groceries.

She informed, “As on today, we have an active transacting user base of 3.5 to 4 million nationally. The total transacting users till date is 10 million. We have over 20 million downloads of the app. We have emerged as a national player with strong local understanding.”

Funding for growth

The company last month raised $200 million (around Rs 1,400 crore) in Series F funding. The SoftBank Vision Fund led the round with participation from new investor, KTB, and existing investors, Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital. With the fresh funding, it will seek to expand into new markets.

Grofers will also continue to build out its supply chain, warehousing infrastructure and private label product offerings, ensuring a steadily increasing range of products for customers. Over the last two years, the company’s technology platform and focus on core markets has helped it grow at 800 per cent to achieve annual revenue of $400 million (around Rs 2,800 crore).

The company uses its platform to manage a network of over 5,000 partner stores that enable the company to run a fast and lean supply chain- from manufacturers to customers. Grofers utilises its supply chain to deliver over 25 million products to customers every month. A majority of these products belong to the company’s in-house brands such as Grofers Happy Day and Grofers Happy Home.

