Grofers to expand warehousing capacity

Hyderabad: Online grocery retailer Grofers is ramping up its warehousing infrastructure. Currently, the company has a storage capacity of 2.1 million sq ft and this would be increased to 2.5 million sq ft by December 2019 and to 3.5 million sq ft by December 2020. It has 26 warehouses across 10 cities right now.

Visalakshi Kannan, senior vice-president, City Business, Grofers, told Telangana Today, “We are the market leader in India’s three biggest cities including Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai and we have zoomed in our focus on southern India market now. We are operating in 13 cities, including Hyderabad. As on today, we have an active transacting user base of 3.5 to 4 million nationally. The total transacting users till date is 10 million. We have over 20 million downloads of the app so far.”

In terms of technology enhancements, the company has made its distribution and product order predictions accurate through its technology back-end. This helps Grofers and its partners with stocking up the right products and automates prediction of what will be in demand in a locality (and get the partner to stock it).

Growing private labels

Grofers has grown 8X in the last two years. It is seeing a 10-15 per cent growth on a month-on-month basis. The company launched its private labels 18 months ago in 2018 and by now, 90 per cent of Grofers’ customers have bought its private label products. The company’s homegrown brands ‘G-Brands’ are contributing to almost 40 per cent of its revenues last year.

“At present, almost half of our sales are from our own brands’ offerings and we plan to take this number to 60 percent by the end of this year. Moreover, we have seen success for our unique subscription-based platform ‘Smart Bachat Club’. After the launch of this platform in the beginning of 2018, we have seen sharp spike in our subscriber base, which enjoys shopping of grocery and FMCG products at wholesale rates. For our subscription-based service platform, we have over half-a-million subscribers,” she added.

Our focus is clearly on providing great product experience and quality products for the customers who do planned purchase. The customers that we cater to and plan to expand the size care about value and we provide similar quality at a lower price through our G-Brand. Hence, clearly, our focus for innovation is to provide great quality products at the lowest possible prices to our customers and expanding our services and network while optimizing our operations in the cities in which we operate.

