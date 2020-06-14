Groom tests positive, bride and 70 families quarantined in Kurnool

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Kurnool: A person awaiting coronavirus test results got married and fell sick on the evening of his wedding reception. The new bride has been home-quarantined and samples of 70 families who attended the wedding and reception have been taken for Covid-19 testing, after they were home-quarantined.

The bridegroom, a resident of Marrimanu Thanda of Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district, who works at a private hospital in Hyderabad, had given his samples for Covid-19 testing, but went to his village to get married even before his results were out.

He got married on the morning of June 10 to a woman, a native of L Thanda, and their reception was held in her village the same evening. The bridegroom started developing serious symptoms of the deadly virus during the reception itself. In the meantime, the results came out that he was positive to the virus. He has been isolated and the new bride has been home-quarantined.

Government officials, who were alerted about this, identified all those who had attended the wedding and those who had met the bridegroom during the wedding and the reception. Their families have been placed under home-quarantine.

