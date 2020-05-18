Ground water level in North Telangana increases

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Ground Water Department Director Dr Pandith Madhnure pointed out that the decadal averages (2010-2019) also suggested that ground water levels in North Telangana had increased because of several lift irrigation schemes, reservoirs and open canals. District-wise decadal average water levels during April varies from 7.58 (Mahabubabad) to 20.36 m bgl (Sangareddy) with State average at 12.56 m bgl, a rise of 1.51 m during April-2020.

“To sustain this precious resource, both supply side measures like conservation and augmentation, demand side measures like drip and sprinkler irrigation methods and change in cropping patterns from high water consuming varieties of paddy to less water consuming varieties of cash crops particularly during Yasangi season should be taken up,” the department said in its monthly status report.

The other measures suggested by the department include laser leveling of land, piped irrigation in major command areas of the State and use of both surface and ground water in canal command area and release of water through ‘on and off’ method from tail to head reaches, should be implemented more particularly during Yasangi season. Renovation of traditional and other water bodies, tanks, reuse and recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation in rural areas and urban waste water reuse was also recommended.

Mandals showing declining water levels are in Vikarabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Bhadradri, Sangareddy, Medchal and Rangareddy when compared with April, 2019. The maximum decline was observed at Shivampet Mandal of Medak district. A rise was observed in Siddipet, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool and Rangareddy when compared to April, 2019 water levels. It is observed that these deep water level mandals received normal to deficient rainfall up to April during this water year.

Rainfall

Rainfall is the principal source of input for groundwater recharge in the State and the behavior of groundwater table is essentially governed by rainfall, its quantity, intensity and frequency. The State as a whole received 1011 mm rainfall (till 30th April-2020) against a normal rainfall of 877 mm, which is 15 percent more than the normal annual rainfall during 2019-20 Water Year (June-19 to May-20). The southwest monsoon contributes 79 percent of normal rainfall, 14 percent is contributed by northeast monsoon and rest by other seasons in the State.

Out of 33 districts, 13 received excess rainfall and 20 received normal rainfall. Out of 589 mandals, 236 received excess rainfall, 299 received normal rainfall and 54 received deficit rainfall mostly falling in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Jangoan, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba (Gadwal) and Medak districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .