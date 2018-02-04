Groundnut purchasing centre soon at Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A groundnut purchasing centre will be established at Wanaparthy soon for the benefit of farmers in the district. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman S Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Marketing Minister T Harish Rao for the same.

With various irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government and also with the supply of subsidised sprinklers and drip systems to farmers, there has been extensive farming of groundnut crop in Wanaparthy district. While Wanaparthy secured the first rank in India last year in groundnut production, it has witnessed the large-scale production of groundnut for the second consecutive year.

In a release, Niranjan Reddy also requested that the State government and traders come forward to purchase the crop.

For increasing the quality and quantity of groundnut exports, the State government had already sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the establishment of an Assaying lab at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Wanaparthy Market Yard for detection of Aflatoxin in groundnut.

Reddy said efforts were being made to get a groundnut research centre in Wanaparthy and the related file was in Delhi.