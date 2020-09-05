Groundwater level improves in Siddipet

District sees net rise of 4.16 m in August, thanks to heavy rains and pumping of Godavari water into reservoirs

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:09 pm

Siddipet: The groundwater level in Siddipet district has recorded a net rise of 4.16 meters in August compared to July month this year as the district has witnessed heavy rains through out the August. When compared to the correspondent month in 2019, the level rose by 9.65 meters.

The rise in ground water table is being attributed to heavy rains in the district and also pumping of Godavari water into Anantha Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs, built as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The release of water into canals through these projects has led to increase in ground water table.

While the average water level of Siddipet district was 12.14 M below the ground level (bgl) at the end of July 2020, the water level risen to 8.14 M bgl within a month. When compared to previous August 2019, the ground water level has recorded further increase. At the end of August 2019, the average ground level in the district was 17.18M bgl which has increased to 8.14 M bgl this year.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Ground Water Officer, S Narasimha Rao has said that the district recorded one of the heaviest rainfalls in August. The district has recorded 81 per cent excess rain during the monsoon as it received 935 mm rainfall against the average rainfall of 517 mm. A majority of rainfall was received during the August. The intensity of the rain was such that 2,810 water bodies out 3,484 were brimming with water now. The water level in Husnabad has increased to 0.51M bgl from 2.91M bgl in July 2020 and 13.55M bgl in August 2019. It means the water is just avaiable half meter below the ground in Husnabad.

The District Agriculture Officer, Sravan Kumar has said that the impact will have until next Kharif since all the water bodies were brimming with the water in the district and the ground water level has also increased with incessant rains.

The impact of the Mission Kakatiya on the reservoirs

The 3,484 water bodies, taking all the minor water bodies such as kunts, check dams, panchayat raj tanks and minor irrigation tanks, were having 26 TMCft storage capacity in Siddipet district. Before the Mission Kakatiya was launched in the Telangana, District Irrigation Officer, V Srinivas told Telangana Today that the water bodies used to have just 16 TMCft storage capacity.

Since 2,810 of them were brimming with ther water with heavy rains and release of Godavari water from Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Reservoir, the District Irrigation Officer has said that the minor water bodies were having 21 TMCft of the water, which is highest ever so far.

Srinivas further said that the water bodies had got 18.5TMCft of the water in the year 2016, when the Telangana witnessed bountiful of rains. Saying that the water storage capacity of the minor water bodies has increased prominently post Mission Kakatiya, Srinivas has said that it is not only stabilised the ayacut under tanks and also helped in increasing the ground water table.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .