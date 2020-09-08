Groundwater level shoots up in erstwhile Nalgonda district

The groundwater level in Nalgonda district improved to 8.16 metres in August, which was 10.72 metres in June

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:19 pm

Nalgonda: Bountiful rains in the past two months and irrigation tanks filled with Krishna and Godavari waters have significantly improved groundwater level in erstwhile Nalgonda district boosting cultivation in non-ayacut areas.

According to statistics available with the District Planning Office, the cumulative rainfall of 445.6 mm reported in Nalgonda district against the normal rainfall of 392 mm reported from June to September 9, 2020, was a deviation of 14 per cent.

Out of 31 mandals in the district, excess rainfall (60 per cent more than normal) was recorded in two mandals, while 22 mandals received excess rainfall with only seven mandals reporting less than normal rainfall.

The groundwater level in Nalgonda district improved to 8.16 metres in August, which was 10.72 metres in June.

In Suryapet district, 588.7 mm of rainfall was reported as against the normal rainfall of 530.6 mm during the same period, which was seven per cent deviation. Out of 23 mandals, nine mandals in the district reported excess rainfall. The groundwater level significantly improved to 3.09 metres from 5.02 metres in July. In addition to ample rains, 348 irrigation tanks were filled with Godavari water through SRSP Stage-II Canal.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, 562.5 mm of rainfall was reported during the period as against normal rainfall of 441.2 mm, which was 27 per cent deviation. The groundwater level in the district improved to 8.55 metres in August from 11.21 metres in July this year.

Farmers have taken up cultivation in over 20 lakh acres in erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was more than the estimation of Agriculture Department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .