Groundwater table improving in Telangana

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Groundwater levels have improved considerably, recording a net rise of 11.15 mbgl (metres below ground level) in August in comparison to July when it was 14.12 mbgl.

The average groundwater level across Telangana in August was 11.15 mbgl, with levels recorded at just 3.38 mbgl in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Adilabad district registered an average 4.17 mbgl followed by Mancherial district at 4.97 mbgl.

During the current year of 2019-20, the State received actual rainfall of 54.59 cm against 59.26 cm of normal rainfall up to August 31 from June 1, resulting in eight per cent deficit rainfall. While around 24 districts received normal or excessive rainfall, nine received deficit rainfall of 20-28 per cent during this period.

The minimum rise in groundwater level of 0.06 mbgl was recorded in Wanaparthy district and maximum rise of 5.88 mbgl in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Similarly, Medak district registered average groundwater level of 23.96 mbgl, which is lowest in the State. Sangareddy district too recorded an average groundwater level at just 21.43 mbgl.

“The situation has improved considerably when compared to May, June and July. The monsoon rains have been active over the State for the past one month, and heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in the first week of August. This led to a considerable increase in groundwater levels when compared to previous months,” an official in the groundwater department said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .