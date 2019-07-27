Group-I officers turn entertainers for a day

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Group-1 Officers of Telangana State, who were attending the 2nd Foundation Course, being conducted by Dr. MCR HRD Institute, presented a feature-rich, cultural programme called, ‘Kala Tharangini – A Cultural Extravaganza’. In addition to the Group-1 officers, the programme was attended by officers, faculty, staff, and trainees of the institution. The objective of the event was not only to entertain the audience but also to learn issues relating to interpersonal relations, leadership, team work, etc., during the course of planning and execution of the cultural programme.

BP Acharya, IAS, Special Chief Secretary and DG, Dr. MCR HRD Institute, emphasised the important role of Group-1 and stated that the quality of their leadership will be greatly instrumental in achieving the success of the entire administrative hierarchy. He advised them to contribute their optimum best in achieving the dream of “Bangaru Telangana”. He gave away prizes to the winners in competitions such as volleyball, badminton, carroms, lawn tennis, chess, mini marathon, and book review.

The cultural programme commenced with a devotional song, rendered by Anitha, which was dedicated to Lord Ganapathi. Rajeshwari, Santosh, Miss Kalpana, and Miss Pallavi presented a series of solo dances, which were followed by an array of group dances by the Group-1 officers. Both the solo and group dance performances received huge rounds of applause. The dazzling display of colourful costumes of the officers captured the hearts of one and all.

Two songs Mounamgane Edagamani and Gunna Mamidi Komma Meeda, rendered by Anitha and Rajeshwari, respectively not only uplifted the mood of the audience but also filled the air with the magic of soulful music. One of the highlights of the event was a skit, Arupu — Voice of Women in 21st Century, presented by Pallavi and her group, which had an inspiring social message, garnered huge admiration from the audience. Shankar also performed a skit.

The event was organised by Sports and Cultural Club with N Uday Reddy as its secretary and Manikantesh, Bharat Reddy, Naveen Kumar, Ramakrishna, and Pallavi, as members. Dr SM Nabi, course director, and Dr Ravulapati Madhavi, course coordinator, also attended the cultural programme.Lively anchoring by Madhuri and Ramu raised the entertainment quotient of the evening.