Group-II exams: Committee to check into allegations

Hyderabad: Three designated senior advocates of the High Court would now step in to assist the High Court to resolve the raging dispute regarding allegations of the usage of white fluid to alter the answer sheets of Group –II mains papers conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The three senior advocates named are P Raghu Ram, R Raghunandan Rao and S Niranjan Reddy. The committee will check answer scripts of about 5,000 top candidates and ascertain whether white fluid was used by them to alter the results.

TSPSC had conducted written examination for 1,032 posts of Group –II posts. There were allegations that some candidates had used white fluid to alter the OMR sheets. There were other allegations that some candidates wrote the name on answer scripts to identify the answer sheet and then manipulated the results.

Several cases with over lapping and contradictory allegations were filed in High Court. D Prakash Reddy, State Advocate General of Telangana said it was in the interest of everyone that the selection process be transparent.

He expressed approval for inspection of OMR answer sheets.

As a result the committee was requested to peruse the answer sheets and place its report on the veracity of allegations of white fluid being used to alter the OMR sheets. The case will be listed again on March 19 and by which time the committee would complete its exercise and submit its report.