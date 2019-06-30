Group-II interviews: Focus on district level information

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: With interviews for posts under Group-II services scheduled to begin from July 1, experts suggest that candidates should focus more on local issues and developmental schemes in order to ace the oral test.

Aspirants should particularly focus on district level information like geographical area, history, culture and gender ratio among others. Experts suggest that emphasis should be also laid on the schemes introduced by the State government, and current affairs in the State.

Coaching expert Deepika Reddy says interviewers may ask questions related to district formation, important personalities from the place, statistics, soil fertility and area specific issues.

“The aspirants need to be well-versed with current affairs related to the State and country. Before going to the interview, the candidates need to go through newspapers for important headlines for that day. It is important for candidates to take as many mock interviews as possible to know their own strengths and weakness,” Reddy says.

Before appearing for the interviews, candidates must give their preference for post and zone through web options made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The PSC has advised candidates to give their web options as per their eligibility for the posts and selections will be based on the preferences. The Commission made it clear to the aspirants that web options, once exercised cannot be changed.

“In view of this, the candidates should show utmost care while exercising the web options as these web options will be considered final for selection,” the PSC said.

The web option process should be completed by candidates on or before the date of interview, failing which the aspirants will be disqualified for further selection process.

This apart, the candidates should give an undertaking stating that they have exercised web options and be aware that they will not be considered for the posts for which they did not give preference. Candidates should submit a copy of the undertaking, hall ticket, acknowledge of certificate and any original identity proof at time of interview.

“The candidates need to be careful while exercising the web options as they need to justify their preference when there is a question on it,” an expert said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter