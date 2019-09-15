Group-II: TSPSC to declare final list in two months

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Final selection list of candidates for recruitment under Group-II services is likely to be declared in two months. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which has completed the interview process, has put in place a foolproof scrutiny mechanism before announcing the final result.

The Commission began the process for evaluation of answer scripts of the candidates who appeared for the proficiency test in office automation with usage of computer and associated software on September 8. This test was conducted for close to 1,800 candidates who opted for assistant section officer posts in various departments under Group-II recruitment. A merit list for all candidates who attended the interviews will be released soon.

The TSPSC has notified as many as 1,032 various posts including for 220 Excise Sub-inspector posts. While the medical examination has concluded for the said posts, the Commission is scrutinizing the medical reports of the candidates.

“Group-II recruitment is very complex. We are cross checking whether all the columns in the report have been filled or not. We are ensuring that each of the criteria required for selection is met by the candidates. At this juncture, we cannot commit on announcement of final selection list date but it could take about two months,” an official said.

For 1,032 posts, the TSPSC had shortlisted 2,064 candidates and they were interviewed. Leaving no scope for favoritism in the interview, the TSPSC has come up with a token system wherein a candidate was given a token number generated with the hall ticket number. This was done by drawing candidates randomly and unique numbers were allotted before the interview. The coding was done in such a way that it was not possible to identify the candidate by name, hall ticket number, community, university, district or region. Doing away with the age-old practice of giving marks on a paper, the Commission also adopted a digital mechanism for awarding interview marks.

These marks would be saved against the unique number given to candidate in a cloud platform.

Given the importance of government jobs, some candidates who went abroad have in fact returned to attend the interviews for Group-II posts.

“A couple of candidates have come from Australia and the United States to attend the interview,” an official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter