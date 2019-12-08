Group IV posts: ‘Edit Web Option’ available

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is providing an opportunity to exercise ‘Edit Web Option’ to provisionally admitted candidates to the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant cum Typist in various departments through Group IV notification.

The facility will be available between December 9 and 12. Once exercised, the web-options will be treated as final and considered for the selection process. Candidates must remember that attempt to edit web-options will erase all the earlier web-options that they had exercised previously. In case of candidates not utilising the edit-web option, the existing web-options will be considered. For details: www. tspsc.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter