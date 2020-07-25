Group-IV services: TSPSC to hold fifth spell online certificate verification

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the fifth spell online certificate verification for provisionally admitted candidates for recruitment to posts of junior assistant, typist, junior steno, and junior assistant cum typist under Group-IV services from July 28 to 30.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the TSPSC on Saturday said it has decided to conduct certificate verification in online mode. After uploading certificates online, candidates must send the hard copy to the Commission’s office by post/courier. Further, candidates must write name and recruitment on an envelope while sending the postal mail, it said.

The candidates were directed to exercise web option for giving un-reserved and local preference to the posts as per their requisite qualification. The weblink will be available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from July 28 to 30. There will be no edit for web option once exercised, it said.

The candidates were instructed to visit the Commission’s website for a list of hall ticket numbers and other material of certificate verification.

Meanwhile, TSPSC asked candidates who attended third spell certificate verification for recruitment to the posts of junior assistant, typist, junior steno under Group-IV services to undergo a medical test of visual impairment from July 27 to 30. The medical test will be held at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad from 9 am. The candidates must carry their hall ticket, three latest passport size photos and any ID proof. For a detailed schedule visit the Commission’s website.

