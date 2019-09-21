Group of three jail mates held for burglary in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar police have arrested three jail mates who have been repeatedly involved in burglaries and property offences in Shadnagar, Rayadurgam, Narsingi, Hanvada, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla and Tirupathi in the past.

According to district SP Rema Rajeshwari, Chakkagopi Ashok (26), Akkapally Chandra Shekar (25) and Chityal Ravi Kumar (26) had become friends while they were undergoing trial for various property offences at Mahabubnagar District Jail. When Ashok was released from jail on bail, he committed a burglary at the residence of one Chittamma in Rajendranagar of Mahabubnagar on the night of April 22.

He made away with gold ornaments weighing around 29 grams and also looted cash amounting to Rs 18,000. When his friends Chandra Shekar and Ravi Kumar were released from jail recently, all three of them hatched a plan and perpetrated burglary at one Madhava Chary’s residence in Balanagar on the night of September 10. The trio broke open the door lock and fled with jewellery weighing around 90 grams and cash amounting to Rs 55,000.

Mahabubnagar II Town police, who were investigating the case of night burglary in Mahabubnagar, caught the habitual offenders and recovered jewellery and cash worth Rs 1,60,000 from their possession.

District SP Rema Rajeshwari, who produced the accused in front of media persons on Saturday, congratulated the police officers who worked hard to crack the case and nabbed the accused.