Groupism damaging BJP in Telangana: Babu Mohan

Published: 12:36 am

Warangal Urban: Internal differences have become a major hurdle in the development of the party in the State, said BJP leader and former MLA Babu Mohan. He stressed the need to shun ‘group politics’ to emerge as the only alternative to the TRS in the State.

Addressing party workers at a membership drive in Warangal East on Wednesday, Babu Mohan said, “We could not achieve a good number of MLA seats in the recent general elections due to internal politics though the BJP had come to power at the Centre.” He alleged that the BJP was unable to grow in Warangal due to some leaders here. “When the BJP won only two MP seats in the country long ago, one of them was Warangal. But now the same party here is facing much trouble due to group politics,” he said.

