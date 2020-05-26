Grow crops suggested by govt: Indrakaran

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the new agriculture system was meant for the welfare of agrarian community in the State. He was addressing public representatives and members of Raithu Bandhu Samithi at a district-level awareness programme over regulated cropping system held here on Tuesday. He was joined by MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the State government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes aiming at the welfare of farmers. He stated that it was giving paramount importance to agriculture sector. He cited Raithu Bheema, Raithu Bandhu and uninterrupted supply of quality power to farmers and crop loan waiver as well.

The Minister requested the farmers to grow crops suggested by the government and to make agriculture profitable. He wanted elected representatives to create awareness among farmers over the regulated farming system. He noted that Telangana Chief Minister was striving for helping farmers achieve financial empowerment. He instructed the authorities to gather information of crops raised in mandals.

Indrakaran asserted that the Raithu Bandhu scheme would be not scrapped as feared by many. He informed that sufficient cotton seeds were supplied and steps were being taken to address shortage of soya bean seeds in the wake of outbreak of acute respiratory disease. He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those who trade spurious seeds.

The Minister stated that the government had not stopped a single welfare scheme even as Centre did not extend support to Telangana in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. He requested the public to practice physical distancing and to stay home for stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. He urged them to wear face masks and to step out in case of emergencies.

DCCB Chairman Namdev, district Raithu Bandhu Samithi president Vishwanth and many other public representatives were present.

All praise for Apple farmer

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the apple field of Kendre Balaji at Dhanora village in Kerameri mandal on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku.

During his visit, Indrakaran Reddy interacted with the farmer and learned about duration and yield of the crop. He found out the variety of the crop. He examined the trees by moving to all corners of the field. It was learned that he was all praise for Balaji for setting example to his counterparts of this region by venturing into apple farming.

The minister appreciated the authorities who extended their support to the farmer in accomplishing cultivating the apples. Balaji narrated how he could succeed in growing apples. He explained techniques for raising the trees. He thanked Indrakaran Reddy for taking time to visit his agriculture field in spite of hectic schedule.

The innovative farmer is expected to present the apples to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. He plucked five kilo grams of apples from the trees on Monday. He was the first farmer to grow 400 apple trees as an inter-crop in his three acre agriculture field. He raised HR-99 variety apples imported from Himachal Pradesh.

