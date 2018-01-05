Grow some healthy greens

By | Published: 12:06 am 8:08 pm

Kitchen holds a very important place in the house — mainly because that is where what is required to sustain life comes from. However, there is always more to a kitchen than just that. Growing a couple of herbs in kitchen will not only add more life to it, but will also bring that handmade twist of health and taste to your dishes. Here are a few herbs that you can grow hassle-free.

Tulsi

Tulsi is considered sacred for many a reason. It has innumerable medicinal properties and he best to have some in the kitchen, at a hand’s distance away. It requires sunlight and water aplenty. Hence, find a suitable spot to grow it in your kitchen.

Mint

Add that dash of freshness to your life from your own kitchen. Although they thrive during winters, a glass of chilled mojito on a hot summer afternoon is indeed to die for, right? Apart from mojitos, in most of the quintessential Indian chutneys, mint serves as an important ingredient. Just make sure you place the pot where there is sufficient sunlight, for, otherwise, it is a very easy plant to grow.

Coriander

The flavour that coriander brings to our dishes is unique and loved. It is a common ingredient in a variety of Indian dishes. However, growing them can be a little tricky as they don’t require much sunlight but need to be kept moist all the time.

Curry leaves What’s a curry without some curry leaves garnishing it? It is not only for the eyes but for our taste buds as well, because curry leaves too add a strong flavour. Their medicinal properties also add value to this low maintenance plant.