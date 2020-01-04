Growth story of DCCB-Medak

By | Published: 12:32 am

Sanagreddy: With a slew of measures such as adopting new technologies, inducting younger and qualified personnel and introducing a number of schemes to expand the customer base, the District Co-operate Central Bank Limited (DCCB-Medak) has more than doubled its customer base, turnover, branches and almost everything in the past five years. The reforms precisely commenced from March 2015. Under the able leadership of DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy and Chief Executive Officer M Srinivas, the bank has earned Rs 3 crore profit even after paying Rs 1.5 crore as taxes during the 2018-19 financial year.

It has increased its turnover from Rs 450 crore to Rs 1,128 crore since March 2015. The DCCB Medak, headquartered in Sangareddy, has increased its customer base from 1.35 lakhs to 2.85 lakhs as of December 31, 2019. The bank set up in 1957 is affiliated to Telangana State Co-operative Bank Limited. The Bank, which launched its operations with 19 branches 62 years ago, had spread its wings all over the erstwhile Medak district during the past five years by opening 21 new branches.

It had opened in 15 new branches in 2016-17 financial year and six branches during the current fiscal. The bank, which had no ATMs before 2015, opened ATMs at 23 locations across the old Medak district besides issuing chip installed Rupay cards to all its customers much before the nationalised banks made them mandatory.

The bank is also having a mobile ATM which tours all the busy places in the district to reach out to the customers. The 71 Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies (PACS) were given mini ATMs and the cardholders of any banks can withdraw up to Rs 2,000 cash from mini-ATMs.

The bank has also issued Point of Sales Machines to business establishments to encourage digital transactions. The bank has also introduced RTGS/NEFT, Direct Benefit Transfer Facility and Any Branch Banking to encourage online transactions.

During the 2017-18 financial year, the bank has inducted over 160 new staff, which reduced the average age of Bank staff from over 50 years to 32 years, taking the total staff of the bank to over 300. Most of the employees were competent in using computers and well versed with various software’s that were used in banking operations. To spread awareness among the people, the DCCB has roped in the 11 Financial Literacy Counsellors, who will tour across the district to spread awareness among the people on DCCB’s schemes.

With these all the measures, the bank, which used to stand at 8th position among the 9 DCCB banks, just one place above the DCCB-Adilbad, had climbed four positions during the past five years and currently ranked at fourth. As the bank is witnessing rapid progress, it has been rated A-Class during the past three successive audits.

Meanwhile, the NABARD has upgraded DCCB-Medak to B Category as its turnover crossed 1,100 crore during the current financial year. It has also received Best Performance Award from National Payment Corporation of India and the Best-emerging Bank Award from the Telangana government appreciating its effort in lending loans to SHG women.

‘Made DCCB technologically competent to national banks’

Chairman, DCCB-Medak, Chitti Devendar Reddy has said that they have made the bank technologically competent to other national banks not only to protect the existing customers but also to expand customer base. “It would remain as one of the most satisfying posts I ever held in my political career since the bank had witnessed remarkable progress under my leadership,” he said.

Devendar Reddy said that the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also extending all the needed support to Cooperative Banks in the State. To help the farmers’ children realise their dream of pursuing foreign education, Reddy has said that they have been giving overseas education loans up to 15 lakhs. “To encourage street vendors and hawkers we have introduced Sahakara Pragathi,” he said. With an objective to encourage SMEs, we have been extending loans from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Plans afoot to make it into the top two DCCB banks in TS: CEO

DCCB-Medak Chief Executive Officer M Srinivas has said that they have plans in store to make it into the top two DCCB banks in Telangana.

The CEO said that they were also concentrating on the recovery of loans that were lent, since the recovery of loans play a key role in the success of any given bank. Saying that the upgradation of software from CBS to CBS Plus in 2015 enabled them to provide a slew of services such as online transfers, Srinivas has said that they will be open for adapting new technologies even in the future to be competent in the ever-changing market.

To increase the customer base, he said, we have lent to dairy farmers, shepherds, SHG women, small businessmen, petty businessmen, and other communities. Srinivas has further said that they will continue to explore the new opportunities to increase the customer base in the days to come. He said that they have the best front office management to help the customers, which is playing a vital role in making their customer’s time in banks comfortable.

