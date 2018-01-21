GrowthMode to provide staff for Smart Cities

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based HR advisory firm GrowthMode has been handpicked to provide key managerial posts and other staff for 100 Smart Cities for the Smart City Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. GrowthMode is empanelled as the HR agency for recruitment of personnel for Special Purpose Vehicle and this was based done through a techno-financial evaluation.

Growthmode (formerly ZCS Consulting Limited) is a professionally managed consulting organisation founded by M Ramkrishna that provides executive search and HR consulting services to different companies.

Responding on the appointment, Ramakrishna said, “It is a rare honor bestowed on us. We have operations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and internationally in Nairobi and Brisbane. We have done more than 30,000+ placements, 1,500+ exclusive retained search assignments (ERSAs) at V-P and above positions and 5,000+ people on contract staffing assignments to our credit.”

Growthmode has global presence in Africa, USA, Australia, Spain and Japan.