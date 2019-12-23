GST Council verifies new registrations

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Bengaluru: The GST Council is verifying the 66.79 lakh new registrations by taxpayers, which could be fake or pertain to shell companies, Sushil Kumar Modi, convenor of Group of Ministers (GoM) on integrated GST, said on Monday.

“The new taxpayers, who are 66.7 lakh in number, hardly pay 15% of tax. So, whatever taxes we are getting from them is only 15% of taxes, which is about Rs 10,000 crore.

Hence, we are strictly monintoring the new taxpayers to ensure they are not fake,” he said after his meeting with the GoM.

Modi said the number of active taxpayers has gone up to 1.21 crore since the launch of the goods and services tax (GST), of which 66.79 lakh are new registrations.

According to him, many States have started verifying these companies by visiting the premises, geo- tagging the location and uploading the photographs on the system from mobile phones.

The GST Council has also introduced 3B, a simple return, which has to be filed every month, said the Bihar deputy chief minister.

“We have decided in one of our meetings that if firms don’t file 3B returns for two consecutive months, their e-way bill will be blocked,” said Modi.

He said that till date, about 3.47 lakh dealers’ e- way bill has been blocked by the system and as soon as the 3B return is filed, the system would automatically open and the e-bill is generated.

Late fee of Rs 100 per day under the GSTR-1 or the outward supply has been waived, he said.

Conceding that there was huge backlog of refund of GST pending with the authorities, Modi said Rs 25,170 crore worth online refund was pending pertaining to 77,038 applications.

Of these, Rs 2,503 crore pertaining 5,912 applications were disbursed, and online refund has picked up speed, he said.

“States are delaying in acknowledging online applications. And if sometimes they acknowledge, they have to issue deficiency memo which are not being issued. We have gone into the details, and asked the States to expedite all these refunds. Now, the system has become simple,” he said.

A new return system would be launched from April 1, 2020, which would have a few fields.

On GST collections plummeting, Modi said there was a cyclic slowdown in the economy, which would soon be back on track.

He rejected the charge that States were not paid their share of GST saying that all the dues are getting cleared.