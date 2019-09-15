GST inspector found dead on roadside in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A GST inspector was found dead on the roadside in Uppal here in the wee hours of Saturday. He is suspected to have died of a cardiac arrest.

The inspector, Brij Kishore from Ramanthapur, who is physically challenged, is suspected to have been walking to his office in Uppal when he suddenly collapsed and died.

“There are no physical injuries. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy. No complaint has been lodged yet. More details including the actual cause of death will be known after autopsy,” police said.