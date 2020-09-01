GST: KCR blasts Centre

Says it is denying States their legally rightful claims

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday lambasted the Union government for denying the States their legally rightful claims over the GST.

“Instead of extending a helping hand, the Centre is denying the States their legally rightful claims. The options given to the States to borrow to meet the shortfall are also not in accordance with the GST Act. Linking these options to additional borrowings allowed under the Aatmanirbhar package only denies full benefit from the package to the States,” the Chief Minister explained in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the Centre had increased the cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 13 per litre and earned an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore per annum, and in the process, prevented the States from increasing VAT on petroleum products.

Firmly opposing the Centre’s suggestion to States to go for borrowings to meet their financial requirements, Chandrashekhar Rao requested the Prime Minister to reverse the Centre’s decision and as an alternative, suggested that the Centre borrow the entire shortfall based on the strength of the receipts into the cess amount.

He felt that the entire debt servicing — both principal and interest — can be paid from the cess collected for such an extended period beyond 2022 which can be decided by the GST Council. “The Centre has violated the provisions of the GST Compensation Act by parking the surpluses of the Compensation Fund in its Consolidated Fund instead of parking them in the non-lapsable Compensation Fund in the Public Account.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had fully supported the Centre when it introduced GST keeping in mind national interest despite loss in revenue and anticipated long-term gains and more investments. He pointed out that the then UPA government had denied CST compensation amounting to Rs 3,800 crore to Telangana citing revenue loss and hence, the GST was approved only after making provisions for full compensation for the loss of revenue on a bi-monthly basis.

Despite the statutory mandate, he said there were delays in the payment of compensation and the States were not paid compensations since April this year.

