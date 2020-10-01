GST mop-up rises 4%to Rs 95,480 cr in Sept

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up in September 2019 stood at Rs 91,916 crore

New Delhi: The country’s GST collections grew 4 per cent to a high of Rs 95,480 crore in September, indicating that economic recovery is in sight.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up in September 2019 stood at Rs 91,916 crore.

PwC India Leader (Indirect Tax) Pratik Jain said with the festive season coming in, though muted, one would hope that collections would improve further.

Measures such as e-invoicing should also help plug the tax leakage, he added.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said: “The increase in the collection is an encouraging sign for the economy. It is expected that the revenue collection should continue to improve as we approach the festive season”.

Deloitte India Senior Director M S Mani said a modest increase of 4 per cent in the GST collections compared to the previous year indicates that the economic recovery process is underway, with some key large states also reporting increased collections.

