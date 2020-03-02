GST outreach programme to be held on Tuesday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad GST Commissionerate will organise an interactive session with Members of Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association to clarify various issues related to provisions of Goods and Service Tax Acts, and Procedures, here on Tuesday.

The fifth interactive Q and A session under ‘Zilla Zilla Lo Kendra GST mee Vaddaku’ (Central GST in every district for you) in Hyderabad will be chaired by D Purushotham, Principal Commissioner, Hyderabad GST Commisionerate, B Raghu Kiran, Joint Commissioner, N Madhusudhana Reddy, Deputy Commissioner and other officers.

The trade/tax payers are invited to ask their doubts and express any practical difficulties faced during the session, a press release said.

