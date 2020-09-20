GST reduction to act as tailwind for two-wheeler industry: HMSI

In an interview to PTI, a senior official of the Japanese two-wheeler major said the sector has been currently facing various headwinds due to economic slowdown that has hampered the growth of the sector

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has supported calls from various industry quarters for reduction in GST on two-wheelers, saying the move would act as a ‘tailwind’ for reviving the sector which has been facing challenging business environment.

In an interview to PTI, a senior official of the Japanese two-wheeler major said the sector has been currently facing various headwinds due to economic slowdown that has hampered the growth of the sector. “We are also confident that any such move that will increase affordability for the buyer and which adds to their savings, why not (bring it),” HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

Elaborating on the situation, he said that people want to preserve cash these days due to economic slowdown related uncertainties. Despite that people are still willing to take personal mobility options due to COVID-19 situation and in that case it will help if affordability of owning a two-wheeler improves, Guleria said. The two-wheeler industry has been demanding for long reduction in GST on two -wheelers from 28 per cent to 18 cent.

