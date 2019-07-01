‘GST refunds in 7 days’

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central GST zone has disbursed 96 per cent of the refunds amounting to more than Rs.1,764 crore, Principal Commissioner M. Srinivas said here on the eve of the second anniversary of GST.

The average time taken to process export related GST refunds was just seven days from date of filing of complete application, he said while listing out a series of initiatives taken to provide handholding to stakeholders.

There were periodical Centre-State co-ordination meetings as well. According to Srinivas, the main aim was to facilitate compliance by creating a trade-friendly environment. Several queries received to the dedicated mail IDs set up by Medchal and Secunderabad Commissioners for taxpayers, were addressed to clarify doubts.

