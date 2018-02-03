‘GST relief will increase cost of sanitary pads’

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: There is no rationale for exempting sanitary pads from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as such a move will only cause more harm than good, observed Indian Revenue Service officer Vaishali Malhotra here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering of women entrepreneurs, leaders and students at the concluding day of the National Women’s Summit organised by Pragna Bharati, she said the moment GST is removed, companies selling sanitary pads will increase the price.

“Currently, they are able to reclaim a significant part of the GST they pay, because tax returns can be claimed on input tax, which is part of manufacturing cost. If output tax, that is GST, is removed, the companies cannot claim the input tax in returns. Why will they then not increase the price of the pads? Sanitary pads are mostly sold by corporate giants and it is not in their interest to exempt pads from tax. That is why these companies have never joined the campaign,” said Vaishali.

Indian Railways officer and classical dance veteran Ananda Shankar Jayant also spoke at the summit and exhorted young women to chase both ‘pension and passion’. “I have never been of the opinion that one should pursue their talent at the cost of their career. Few are able to make money with what they are passionate about. As a young classical dancer, I didn’t know if I could make a career at it, even though it was my dream. So, I studied hard, cleared the public service examinations and soon became the first female officer in the South Central Railways. There is no reason to give up your studies or job just because you are passionate about something else; the challenge is to find the balance,” said Jayant.

An Odiya classical dance performance by young boys dressed up as girls hooked the audience to their seats, as the boys performed several mind-bending acrobatic postures. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi gave an encouraging Skype address, while N Lakshmi of SHE Teams gave demonstrations on how to fend off attackers.