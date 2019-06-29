A guide to joy!

By | Published: 12:48 am 10:33 pm

Nani released the book Inner Engineering – Yogam Ananda Margam, the Telugu translation of Sadhguru’s international bestseller Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. The book sold over 3 lakh copies in English and has also been translated into over 20 languages.

The book Inner Engineering – Yogam Ananda Margam, presents the Telugu readers with a path to achieve a complete sense of well-being through yoga for the very first time. In this philosophical book, Sadhguru narrates his own story of His awakening, right from childhood to his time as an avid bike rider when he had crossed the Indian subcontinent on his motorcycle. If one reads this book it is for sure that one can get inspired by Sadhguru’s life and teachings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter