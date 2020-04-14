‘Guilty’ actress Akansha Ranjan hopes to work in films like ‘Thappad’

By | Published: 12:45 pm

Mumbai: Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor says she is utilising her lockdown days to catch up on some great movies. Akansha, who garnered acclaim for her debut role in the recent digital film “Guilty”, wishes to be part of a film like “Thappad”.

“I am utilising this time that I am sitting home productively. I am one of those people who used to watch a lot of TV series rather than film, but now I have made a list of important films that I am watching to understand performance better. It is useful for me as an actor. I have watched ‘The Platform’, ‘The Report’ and ‘Lady Bird’. I am watching more films — for my acting purpose, these are important,” Akansha told.

Asked about if there is any Bollywood film she has watched that made her feel like she would want to be a part of it, and Akansha replied: “Every time I watch a film, I feel like I want to do this one! I wish I could get a chance to play a character like this! Recently when I watched ‘Thappad’, I was like ‘I so want to play the part at Taapsee did’. I wish to be a part of that kind of films.”

“There are films that I watch as an actress. When I watched ‘Section 375’ I was moved. I so wish to be part of a story like ‘Udta Punjab’. I want to work with Anubhav Sinha, Shakun Batra and Luv Ranjan. All of them are so distinct in their style of storytelling and I think working with them would help me to grow as an actor,” Akansha signed off.