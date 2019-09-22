Guiness record for inflating balloons in a unique way

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:13 pm

What does one do after coming out of a swimming pool? Perhaps, try to take out the water entered into the ears. Fakir Pasha did the same but little did he know that his self-revelation on that day would fetch him honours in the years to come.

Like any other swimmer, he took out the water from ears by holding his nose, but that made him realise the fact that by holding nose, he can pump out the air from ears.

Pasha put the exercise into a serious practice and the result is now he can inflate balloons using his ears. “It all started 15 years ago when we used to go for swimming during our school days,” says Pasha.

First, he tried filling a balloon with air, recorded the process, and sent the video to a TV show. The attempt was successful and Pasha was invited to perform on the stage. And there was no stopping him since then.

Pasha performed in seven major shows in various languages in different States so far.

“I can air fill in a balloon in three minutes and can fill five to seven balloons per day,” says Pasha with pride, as he claims to be the only person to demonstrate such a feat. His name was entered in ‘Unique World Records’ too for inflating a balloon with ear up to a length of 70 cm in three minutes.

An electrician by profession, Pasha says he pursued the hobby to earn fame and see his name in the world records. The 32-year-old performed in shows such as India Got Talent by Colors TV, ZEE Kerala’s Super Talent, Sony’s Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega to name a few.

A member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he says, “I even performed the task on various stages wearing TRS colours.” However, Pasha laments that hailing from a financially weak background crippled his chances of going to the USA when he got selected for a show named America India Got Talent.

“They might reimburse the travel expenses but I can’t even afford money for my personal needs,” says this local of Yellareddy in Kamareddy district.

This uniquely talented man is confident of entering his name in the Guinness Book of World Records provided he finds financial support to meet the deposit expenses as he is not in a position to spend. Pasha’s only hope from the State government is to recognise his skill and help him in any possible way.