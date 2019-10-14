Guiness records sought for lectures on ‘Iqbal’

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: A Guinness Book of World Records distinction is being sought for the longest series of thousand lectures on poet Allama Iqbal. The series of the lectures titled ‘Iqbal Shinasi’ started way back in October 1997 and since then lectures are being held every week at Masjdi-e-Alia, Gun Foundry in Hyderabad.

Speaking in the thousandth lecture, which was held recently in Hyderabad, senior High Court advocate Gulam Yazdani, who had established the lecture series in 1997, said that Allama Iqbal was undoubtedly one of the greatest poets of all time.

“He is loved by one and all, and even those who do not speak Urdu are proud of him for giving Saare Jahan Sa Acha.. Hindustan Hamara. We will pursue the achievement to be recognised by Guinness World Record as it is an important and unprecedented achievement in Urdu literature,” said Yazdani.

The thousandth lecture attracted eminent literary personalities, noted poets, writers and academicians participated in the celebrations.

On the occasion, research papers were also presented while experts provided insights on different works of Iqbal.

Muneer Iqbal, the grandson of legendary poet Allama Iqbal expressed his gratitude and lauded the efforts of Hyderabadis for organising the lectures. The weekly lectures will continue to be held regularly at conference hall, Masjid-e-Alia, Gun Foundry.

