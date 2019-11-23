Gujarat govt announces Rs 3795 cr package for rain-hit farmers

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Saturday announced a financial package of Rs 3795 crore for the farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains during the 36-day period in the months of October and November.

The aid will cover 56.35 lakh farmers whose crops were affected between the October 15 and November 20 period.

“The state government has decided to give a massive package of Rs 3795 crores to farmers whose crops were hit by excess rains. The package will cover almost all the 56.36 lakh farmers whose crops suffered damage due to rains after the (south-west) monsoon (retreated),” Gujarat deputy Chief minister told reporters here.

Farmers in areas where rains were recorded in the excess of 100 mm between the October 15-November 20 period will get the compensation at Rs 6800 per hectare up to two hectares, Patel said.

“In the places where rain was less than 100 mm, farmers will get compensation of Rs 4000 per hectare up to two hectares,” he added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the BJP government has declared the “unprecedentedly huge” package for the affected farmers.

Earlier, the state government had declared an aid of Rs 700 crores, which was termed as “inadequate” by farmers’ bodies.

“When the package of Rs 700-crore was declared, we had said that the survey of the crop damage was underway and that the assistance would be decided later,” Patel said.

Giving the break-up of Rs 3795 crore, he said the amount of Rs 2145 crore will be footed from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and another Rs 1641 crore from the budgetary provisions.