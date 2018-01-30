Two from Gujarat held for cheating jeweller Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station along with the Market police on Monday nabbed two inter-State fraudsters from Bhuj in Gujarat in connection with a cheating case.

The arrested suspects were identified as K Husen alias Basheer (42) and Juneja Latif Mahamad alias Toufiq (37). Two suspects, Ganesh and Kumar, also from Gujarat were absconding.

According to the police, the gang was involved in several cheating cases across India. They contacted gold traders through social media and offered them gold at low prices before diverting their attention and escaping.

Recently, one Sampath Kumar, a goldsmith from the Pot Market here lodged a complaint with the Market Police, against one Nawal Soni of Ahmedabad who offered him to arrange gold at low prices and invited him to Bhuj.

“Soni introduced Kumar to Basheer and Toufiq as partners who assured to arrange the gold. Kumar agreed to buy half kg gold for Rs 13 lakh. After taking the cash, Basheer told the victim that customs officials were watching them and asked him to leave Bhuj. He assured that the gold will be handed over to Sampath Kumar in the bus, which was not done,” the police said. The two were nabbed from Bhuj.