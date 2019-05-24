Gujarat: 15 children killed in Surat building fire

By | Published: 6:09 pm 6:19 pm

Surat: Several students of a coaching class jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex here, the official said.

There was no confirmation yet about any casualties in the incident, they said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

“Around 10 students on fourth and third floor jumped off on the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a fire official.

In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building.